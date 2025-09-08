Mavs’ Cooper Flagg is using 2k26 to simulate his fit with specific teammates

As time passes, video games continue to become increasingly realistic. Sports video games are in high demand. Fans wait each year for the latest version of the game to be released to the public.

On Friday, September 5, NBA 2k26 was released worldwide. Since then, one Mavericks player has been using the video games as a learning tool. In the 2025 NBA draft, Dallas selected Cooper Flagg out of Duke. The rookie forward is using 2k26 as a way to simulate his fit with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. While it’s not live, on-court action, anything is worth trying to have an upper edge when the season starts.

According to Ronnie 2k, Cooper Flagg is using 2k26 to simulate his fit with teammates

Cooper Flagg Using NBA 2K26 To Simulate Fit With Kyrie Irving And Anthony Davis https://t.co/3giM69ZnNi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 7, 2025



Video games are not the same as real NBA basketball. That we know. However, that doesn’t mean video games cannot be used as a resource, even at the highest level. In an interview with Heavy Sports, Ronnie 2K explained how Cooper Flagg is using the game to integrate with his new teammates. Specifically, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Ronnie 2k said the game’s AI is so good that it will “really simulate the authentic experience of being on the court.”

NBA 2k26 has advanced AI that is tailored to each team and player. These simulated players will have tendencies like the real-life version. Allowing Cooper Flagg to have a better understanding of the team. Most importantly, Flagg wants to get a feel of what it’s like to play with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Cooper Flagg has reportedly been using NBA 2K26 to see how he’ll fit in with Kyrie and Anthony Davis on the Mavericks, per @alderalmo. (h/t @NationMffl) pic.twitter.com/iUWWqi1UMQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 6, 2025

Irving will miss the first three to five months to begin the 2025-26 season. He is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last year. Cooper Flagg will not play with Irving to begin the year, but he can start to learn Irving’s tendencies through the video game. The 18-year-old will get to play with Anthony Davis right out of the gate.

Davis will play PF for Dallas, and it’s unknown where Falagg will start his career. Without Kyrie Irving, the team will begin the season with D’Angelo Russell as their PG. Flagg could potentially start at SG or SF next season. Klay Thompson was a full-time starter in 2024-25, but Dallas also has P.J. Washington, whom they signed to a long-term deal. Someone will be squeezed out of the starting lineup, but it won’t be Cooper Flagg. The 2025 first-overall pick is expected to take Dallas to the next level in 2025-26.