Mavs’ Dereck Lively II (knee) will play on Friday after missing nine consecutive games

Through 12 games in 2025-26, the Mavericks are 3-9. The team is 1-6 in its last seven games. Injuries early in the year have led to a slow start for Dallas.

On Friday, November 14, the Mavericks are on the road to face the LA Clippers. NBA insider Shams Charania shared a positive injury update for Dallas ahead of that matchup. Former first-round pick Dereck Lively II will return to action vs. the Clippers. The 21-year-old had missed nine consecutive games due to a knee sprain he suffered on October 26.

Dereck Lively II will be back in the lineup for the Mavs on Friday

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II — out since Oct. 26 with a knee sprain — will return to the lineup tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 14, 2025



With the 12th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Thunder selected Dereck Lively II out of Duke. However, Dallas and Oklahoma City completed a trade on draft night. That made Lively a member of the Dallas Mavericks. Over three seasons, Lively has appeared in 94 games and made 74 starts. Dereck Lively has missed significant time due to injury in each of his first two seasons. As a rookie, he appeared in 55 games and made 42 starts. Lively finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.

During the 2024-25 season, Dereck Lively appeared in 36 games and made 29 starts. In Janurary 2025, Lively suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle. He was forced to miss 36 consecutive games for Dallas. Dereck Lively did return for the final few games of the season. In July 2025, he had surgery to remove bone spurs on his right foot. Luckily, Lively made a full recovery and was ready for the 2025-26 season.

BREAKING: Dereck Lively II will return to the Mavs lineup tonight, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/3d3JB9XkZ5 — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) November 14, 2025

However, Dereck Lively suffered a knee sprain in a win vs. the Raptors on October 26. The 21-year-old has missed nine consecutive games for the Mavericks. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Dereck Lively II will return on Friday vs. the Clippers. Lively started the first three games of the 2025-26 season at center, but has missed nine in a row with a knee sprain.

In 94 games with Dallas, Dereck Lively II averages 8.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Dereck Lively is a traditional center who doesn’t expand his game beyond the arc. He hasn’t attempted a three-pointer in a game since his rookie season. Daniel Gafford missed the first five games of the season due to injury. He’s started the last seven for Dallas at center. Head coach Jason Kidd could use a double-big lineup on Friday vs. the Clippers. The team will once again be without the services of Anthony Davis, who is recovering from a calf strain.