Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said he was ‘never thinking’ about leaving Dallas for New York

With a controversial loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, the Mavericks dropped to 4-12 in 2025-26. The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games and has lost two straight.

It has been a tough start to the season for Dallas. They’ve been without some of their top players to begin the year. Additionally, the team finds itself at a crossroads. Dallas has talent on the roster, but the team is not living up to expectations. There are rumors that the Mavs could look to trade veteran pieces on the roster. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, there were rumors that Jason Kidd was going to ditch the Mavericks for the Knicks. On Wednesday, Kidd claimed, “I was never thinking about leaving Dallas.”

Jason Kidd remains locked in with the Dallas Mavericks

Jason Kidd Claims He Never Considered Leaving Mavericks For Knicks https://t.co/z71LhuK8vS — RealGM (@RealGM) November 20, 2025



After a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025, the New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thideodeau. Leading New York to its first ECF appearance in 25 years was not enough for Thibodeau to stay around. With a head coaching vacancy this past offseason, the Knicks had one candidate in mind. However, he was already an active head coach in the NBA. According to league sources, the Knicks asked to interview Dallas’ Jason Kidd this offseason.

The Mavericks denied New York’s request to interview their active head coach. Additionally, Dallas gave Kidd a multi-year extension in October. Subtly letting the Knicks know that Jason Kidd was going nowhere. While there was mutual interest between the two parties, Jason Kidd claims he never had any intention of leaving Dallas for New York.

Jason Kidd addresses the New York Knicks’ interest. 👀 I was drafted here. I won here. I love the city. I love the fans. So, it never crossed my mind to leave Dallas.” The Knicks had sought permission from the Mavericks to interview Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, but the… pic.twitter.com/lfRpndGFVC — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) November 20, 2025

Jason Kidd is in his 10th season as an NBA head coach. He spent one season with Brooklyn, four with Milwaukee, and the last five with Dallas. Over five seasons, Jason Kidd has a 183-161 record with the Mavericks. That includes one playoff appearance, during which the team made a run to the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic was still on the roster at that time. He is no longer with the team after former GM Nico Harrison traded Doncic to the Lakers. Team owner Patrick Dumont fired Nico Harrison in November 2025.

Until Dallas hired a new GM, Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley are working as co-interim GMs. After Nico Harrison’s firing, head coach Jason Kidd reportedly has more organizational influence with the Mavericks. Dallas is in a tricky spot for the 2025-26 season. There are rumors that they could trade veteran talent on the roster. At the same time, the Maverciks are trying to compete in the West. The organization needs to establish a clear direction for the franchise’s future.