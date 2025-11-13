Mavs’ head coach Jason Kidd wields greater organizational influence after Nico Harrison was fired

In 12 games to begin the 2025-26 season, the Dallas Mavericks are 3-9. The team is 1-6 over its last 7 games. On Tuesday morning, owner Patrick Dumont fired general manager Nico Harrsion after four seasons.

Dallas finds itself in a unique transition period. Assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Ricardi will lead basketball operations on an interim basis. Following Nico Harrison’s firing, NBA insiders have reported that Jason Kidd now wields greater organizational influence. Sam Amick of The Athletic believes Kidd will be a central figure who helps to make long-term decisions for Dallas.

Jason Kidd has trust from the Mavericks front office in 2025-26 and beyond

Before the Mavericks fired Nico Harrison, he had full control of roster management. He was responsible for trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Nine months after sending Doncic away, Nico Harrison was relieved of his duties in Dallas. Team owner Patrick Dumont was seen on Monday sitting next to a fan wearing a Lakers’ Luka Doncic jersey. Dumont apologized to the fan for letting Harrison trade Doncic to Los Angeles. He said it was not in the best interest of the team. Dumont is attempting to win back the fan base.

Firing Nico Harrison was a start. With Harrison gone, NBA insider Sam Amick reported that head coach Jason Kidd wields greater organizational influence. It’s unknown if Jason Kidd directly requested that Nico Harrison be let go. However, Kidd was at odds with the former general manager. Dallas knew they would be without Kyrie Irving for a large portion of 2025-26.

This offseason, the team signed free agent D’Angelo Russell to a two-year deal. He was expected to fill in at PG for Dallas. Head coach Jason Kidd had other plans. For the Mavs’ first seven games of the 2025-26 season, Dallas did not use a traditional PG. Additionally, undrafted two-way player Ryan Nembhard saw more minutes than D’Angelo Russell. Jason Kidd was letting Nico Harrison know he was unhappy with the perplexing lineup decisions early on.

There were rumors this offseaosn that Jason Kidd has an interest in New York’s head coaching vacancy. However, the Mavs denied the Knicks’ request to interview Kidd. On top of having his contract extended after their Finals run in 2024, the head coach also had his contract extended again in October 2025. He’ll be influential in who the team picks as the next general manager.