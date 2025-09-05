Mavs’ Klay Thompson said he’ll consider joining the Big3 when he retires

The 2025-26 season is set to be Klay Thompson’s 13th professional year in the NBA. It will be his second with the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson joined the team ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Recently, Klay Thompson was interviewed by Michael Cooper on the Showtime podcast. Cooper is the head coach of Miami 305, a team in the Big3 league. He asked Thompson if he would have an interest in joining the Big3 when his time in the NBA is over. The four-time NBA champion said, “Absolutely.”

Klay Thompson could still be connected to basketball when his time in the NBA is through

At 35 years old, there’s no doubt Klay Thompson has thought about life after basketball. Injuries hit Thompson hard a few years ago, and he’s never quite been the same. His 14.0 points per game in 2024-25 were the lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2011-12. Thompson started 72 of 82 games for the Mavs this past season. There are rumors that Thompson could be asked to come off the bench for Dallas in 2025-26. With the addition of Cooper Flagg, Thompson could be squeezed out of the starting lineup.

Cooper is also the head coach of Miami 305. They are a team in the Big3 basketball league. This is a 3-on-3 basketball league created in 2017 by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. In total, there are 12 teams in the league. Rosters consist of former NBA talent and international players.

Speaking with Michael Cooper, Thompson was asked if he would potentially join the Big3 when his NBA career is over. Thompson told Cooper, “Absolutely, especially with that 4-point ball, that gets me excited.” Additionally, Klay Thompson said the Big3 should take the game international. He noted how countries in Europe and Asia tend to play a lot of 3-on-3 basketball.

Fans will have to wait until Klay Thompson calls it quits in the NBA before he ever joins the Big3. It’s unknown how long Thompson wishes to play for. He has two years remaining on his contract with the Mavericks. Dallas will not be at full strength to begin the 2025-26 season. Point guard Kyrie Irving is recovering from an ACL tear. Thompson noted Irving could miss the first three to five months of the season.