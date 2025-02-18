The Dallas organization has been dealing with an uncommon issue, as this weekend assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Then this Sunday, they suspended an unidentified employee who is somehow linked to this case.

The Texan police shared how they first responded to a call in the predawn hours of this past Saturday, and then shared that their preliminary investigation determined that the former basketball star was arguigin with his victim, who was hit with a gun and later threatened to be shot. Both Armstrong and the victim knew each other.

WFAA, a Dallas television station, cited multiple anonymous law enforcement sources in identifying the victim as a woman, and then reported that Darrell has posted bond since being booked this weekend. Up to this point, neither Armstrong or an attorney have commented on his behalf.

Mavericks assistant Darrell Armstrong arrested after allegedly hitting girlfriend with gun, threatening to shoot her https://t.co/m90Vp6RojY pic.twitter.com/N208ulNgJZ — New York Post (@nypost) February 17, 2025

The Mavericks, on the other hand, revealed that they were well aware of the situation and were gathering information. An NBA spokesperson then confirmed this by saying the league was also in contact with the Dallas franchise and pursuing their own investigation.

“The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings,” the team shared in a statement over there weekend. “This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities.”

The Mavericks then added: “Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing.”

Armstrong, who was a backup point guard with the team back in the 2005-26 campaign that reached the NBA Finals lost to Miami, has spent the past two seasons with the Mavericks. However, he first joined the Dallas coaching staff in 2008-09.