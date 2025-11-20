McDaniels Sidelined as Wolves Adjust Without Locked-In Star

Unexpected Absence

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play without forward Jaden McDaniels on Wednesday due to a sprained left wrist. ESPN and The Washington Post reported that this marks his first game missed since December 2023.

McDaniels exited Monday’s 120-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks early, logging just 23 minutes before sitting out completely late in the third quarter despite a comfortable lead.

A Streak Ends

Before this, McDaniels had played in 188 consecutive games. That streak included appearances in 31 playoff contests over the past two seasons.

His absence arrives at a critical time. Minnesota currently sits among the NBA’s best teams and relies heavily on McDaniels’ two-way impact. The team must now establish how it can win without him.

Sharpshooting Defender Out

McDaniels has emerged as one of the league’s most efficient shooters and a top perimeter defender. He leads the NBA in three-point percentage at 52.1 percent, while also posting a field-goal rate of 55.3 percent and free-throw rate of 84.2 percent—all career bests.

In addition, he averages 17.5 points per game, far above his previous seasons. His ability to stretch the floor and lock down opposing wings has made him a vital part of Minnesota’s identity.

Team Response and Next Steps

Coach Chris Finch and the Timberwolves front office now face the challenge of maintaining consistency while their two-way wing recovers. Without McDaniels, matchups become tougher and rotations will shift.

The team faces the Washington Wizards at home on Wednesday, giving them an opportunity to show depth. With McDaniels out, players such as Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle must step up defensively and offensively.

The Bigger Picture

McDaniels’ injury serves as a reminder of the importance of role players to league contenders. While he won’t be lost for the season yet, his absence opens the door for other teams to test Minnesota’s resilience.

For the Wolves, the message is clear: show you can win without one of your best defenders and shooters. For McDaniels, it’s a break in thunderous dependability. His return will be watched closely—because when he’s back, so is one of the NBA’s most complete two-way wings.