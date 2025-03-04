Memphis’ Desmond Bane recorded his first career triple-double on Monday night

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies played on Monday night against Trae Young and the Hawks. It was Memphis’ fourth consecutive home game. With a 132-130 loss, the Grizzlies are now 38-23 this season. They’ve lost three straight and are 3-7 in their last 10.

Against the Hawks, SG Desmond Bane recorded his first career triple-double. He had 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was an impressive performance from the 26-year-old despite the loss. The Grizzlies are home on Wednesday to face the 50-11 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Desmond Bane had a triple-double on Monday against the Hawks

Desmond Bane tonight: 35 points

10 rebounds

10 assists

(Via @realapp_ ) pic.twitter.com/p95BqQ685e — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 4, 2025



The Grizzlies and Hawks played a hard-fought game on Monday night. Unfortunately, they lost the game in heart-breaking fashion and spoiled Desmond Bane’s big game. The game was tied 130-130 with less than 10 seconds on the clock. Memphis’ Desmond Bane was being guarded by Dyson Daniels and had the ball stolen as he drove to the hoop.

Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels picked the ball up and found an open Cariv Levert for a game-winning layup. The Grizzlies were stunned after they had a chance to have the game-winning shot. Desmond Bane’s 35-point triple-double was spoiled. It was Bane’s first career triple-double. Arguably his best statistical performance since joining the league in 2020-21. Bane finished the game with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

In his fifth season with the Grizzlies, Bane is averaging (18.6) points per game. That’s down from his career-high (23.7) points per game in 2023-24. Bane is taking (4.5) fewer shots per game in 2024-25 compared to last season. His (.490) overall field goal percentage is a new career-high. Desmond Bane has played in 49 of Memphis’ 61 games this season. They are fourth in the Western Conference with 21 games left. In their final stretch of the 2024-25 season, they still have to play the Thunder twice, Cleveland once, Los Angeles once, Denver once, and Boston once.