Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled out for at least a week with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. He is officially considered week-to-week.

Jackson suffered the injury during first quarter action against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He landed awkwardly on his left ankle after contesting Dyson Daniels at the rim.

Averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks, Jackson has been the Grizzlies’ best player this season. He’s managed those numbers while averaging just under 30 minutes per game.

Having played 59 games, Jackson Jr. will need to feature in at least six more outings to be eligible for end-of-season awards. Memphis has 21 games remaining this season.

Jackson Has Led Grizzlies Bounce Back Season

Ja Morant’s return this season has been a crucial part of Memphis sitting at 38-23. With the fourth-best record in the West, the focus will continue to be on finishing with home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Still, it is Jackson’s performances that have stood out the most this season. The 22.7 points are a career-high, despite playing three fewer minutes per game than last year. He is also doing so on a very efficient 59.8 percent true shooting.

In addition to the terrific offense, Jackson currently has the third-best odds to win Defensive Player of the Year. That award is now wide open after Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season. With 46 games played, the French phenom won’t be eligible for any end-of-season awards.

If Jackson meets the 65-game threshold, he will be a legitimate All-NBA Team candidate as well.

Grizzlies Outlook Without Jackson

Injury analyst Jeff Stotts indicated the average time lost for Grade 2 ankle sprains is approximately three weeks.

Re: Jaren Jackson Jr.: A Grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. Multiple players have sustained G2 ankle sprains in recent seasons, include teammate Ja Morant. The average time lost for injuries of this severity is ~ 3 weeks. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) March 4, 2025

Over that time, the Grizzlies will likely lean heavily on Santi Aldama and GG Jackson. Aldama did miss the last game with right calf soreness but has had a very solid season to this point.

Through 52 games this season, Aldama is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and just under a steal per game. He is shooting close to 50 percent from the field overall, as well as 37.6 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game.

He’s made 12 starts this season, averaging 12.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in those games. Strangely, he has shot a woeful 20.6 percent from three while in the starting lineup.

Jackson saw his highest minutes total of the season (28) against the Hawks on Monday, posting 11 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.