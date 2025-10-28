Memphis’ Ja Morant claims he never wanted to be the ‘Face of the NBA’

In a few seasons, the NBA will be at a transitional point in terms of star talent. Players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry have been generational superstars.

When they all decide to retire, who will be the next generation to take over and be the “Face of the NBA?” That’s a question that many media members around the league have speculated. Names like Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Jayson Tatum have been discussed. One player who wants no part of being the “Face of the NBA” is Memphis’ Ja Morant. NBA insider Nick Friedell of The Athletic was first to report.

Ja Morant is content with the level of fame he currently has

Ja Morant Never Wanted To Be ‘Face Of The NBA’ https://t.co/kolqIz2MDF — RealGM (@RealGM) October 28, 2025



With the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Ja Morant out of Murray State. Upon entering the league, Morant was an immediate fan favorite. His high-flying dunks and acrobatic finishes near the rim made him a household name. Ja Morant won Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. When he’s healthy and on the court, Ja Morant is one of the top players to watch in the NBA.

That’s why the 26-year-old’s name has been mentioned to be the next “Face of the NBA.” However, Ja Morant recently spoke with Nick Friedell of The Athletic. Memphis all-star PG said he plays basketball “for the love of the game, not to be the face of the NBA.” Morant has made it clear that he doesn’t want the torch passed to him when LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are all retired.

Ja Morant’s name still gets brought up in the future face of the league conversation — even after all his issues off the floor. He hears it — but he says it has never been a role he wanted to fill. He wants his game to speak for itself. https://t.co/7ba8bTGQ6y — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 27, 2025

Ja Morant has seen firsthand what it’s like to be the spotlight of the NBA. A few seasons ago, Morant was involved in off-court activities. He brandished a handgun on social media. After multiple occurrences, the league office suspended Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season. He experienced what it was like to be the center of attention around the NBA. Morant doesn’t want that moving forward.

Additionally, he told Nick Friedell it was an honor that Steph Curry mentioned him as a player who could be the “Face of the NBA.” Ja Morant feels those compliments from Curry are a testament to the hard work he’s put in. It’s best for Morant to law low and focus on his draft. He’ll let his play speak for itself.