Memphis’ Ja Morant continues to prove he is not a real leader for the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies were on the road last Friday vs. the Lakers and lost 117-112. After the game, head coach Tuomas Iisalo called out all-star PG Ja Morant in front of the team and coaching staff.

He questioned Morant’s leadership role, and the PG responded in a dismissive manner. The coaching staff came together and decided Morant would serve a one-game suspension. On Monday, November 3, Morant returned to the lineup for Memphis. Speaking with the media after a 114-106 loss, Morant continued to say the wrong thing. His actions continue to prove that he is not a real leader in the organization.

Ja Morant was called out by former Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford on Monday

“This could be a moment where he could teach a whole new generation how to handle things when it’s not comfortable.” Jamal Crawford joins the NBA Showtime crew to discuss Ja Morant’s one game suspension. pic.twitter.com/spLSdoUsCg — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) November 3, 2025



Just eight games into the 2025-26 season, and there is growing tension between the Grizzlies’ coaching staff and Ja Morant. The 26-year-old PG is in his seventh professional season with Memphis. He was the second overall pick by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft. At his best, Ja Morant is a solid two-way threat for Memphis. However, his overall production and efficiency have been down to begin the year.

After a loss to the Pistons on Monday, Ja Morant said he has lost his “joy” playing basketball. Not what fans want to hear from their franchise players. Morant continuously says the wrong thing to the media, time after time. He had a chance to clear the air on Monday, and Morant made the situation worse. The all-star PG simply cannot get out of his own way. This only proves that Ja Morant is not a serious leader in Memphis’ locker room.

Ja Morant regarding what happened Friday and the suspension. On if things have been resolved: “Yeah, they (Tuomas Iisalo) told y’all that right?” Also says “If I didn’t have a good relationship, I wouldn’t talk to them at all” regarding his relationship with the franchise. pic.twitter.com/BaoNz7gTOp — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) November 4, 2025

Ahead of the Grizzlies game on Monday, NBC’s studio analyst Jamal Crawford shared his take on Ja Morant. Crawford believes this fiasco could be a teaching moment for a new generation of basketball players. Ja Morant is not handling it well, and Crawford wants younger players to learn from that. He explained how younger players look up to veterans in the league, and Morant doesn’t really have that in Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the longest tenured player on the roster. He was drafted one season before Morant.

After Morant served a one-game suspension, NBA insiders Shams Charania reported rival teams will monitor Morant. His time in Memphis is near the end. Will the team trade him at the 2025-26 deadline? That is not until the beginning of February. Giving the Grizzlies time to resolve their relationship with their franchise player or find a trade partner. How will the next two months affect Morant’s future with the team?