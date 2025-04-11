Memphis’ Ja Morant will use his new ‘grenade’ celebration until someone has ‘a problem’

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies were home on Thursday to face the Timberwolves. It was an important game for seeding in the Western Conference.

After a 141-125 loss to Minnesota, the Grizzlies are 47-33. They dropped from sixth to seventh in the West. Ja Morant had a team-high 36 points on Thursday and was asked about his new celebration after the game. He told reporters the “grenade” celebration will be his new one until someone has “a problem” with it.

Will the league find a problem with Ja Morant’s “grenade” celebration?

Ja Morant grenade celebration is here to stay🔥 pic.twitter.com/hpIi0vhCzk — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 11, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Ja Morant’s sixth year in the NBA. He was the second overall pick by Memphis in the 2019 NBA draft out of Murray State. Over his professional career with the Grizzlies, Morant has been a game-changing player when healthy. However, the 25-year-old has missed significant time over the last two seasons. That includes injuries and a suspension in the 2023-24 season.

Last year, he was suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season for “conduct deemed detrimental to the league.” He repeatedly brandished a firearm on social media. The two-time all-star met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and found his way back on the court. Recently, Ja Morant was fined $75,000 for mimicking holding a gun after making a three-pointer. The former first-round pick was not surprised the league had an issue with him specifically.

Against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Morant was 5-13 from beyond the arc. When he made a three-pointer, he used a “grenade” celebration. After the game, Morant told reporters this is his new celebration until someone has “a problem.” That someone would be the league office. In his new celebration, Morant pulls the pin of a fake grenade, throws it into the crowd, and then covers his ears. Memphis has two games left in the 2024-25 regular season until the playoffs begin.