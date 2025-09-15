Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (turf toe) gave a positive injury update

In 2024-25, the Grizzlies finished 48-34. Despite having a winning record, Memphis plays in a highly competitive Western Conference. They battled in the play-in tournament for a spot in the 2025 postseason.

Memphis lost in four games to the Thunder. During the 2025 offseason, the Grizzlies have made changes to the roster. To begin the 2025-26 season, the team could be without one of its key pieces. Two-time all-star Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a turf toe injury during the 2025 offseason in June. He had surgery on his toe in early June and recently gave a positive injury update ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Will Jaren Jackson Jr. be available for Memphis’ first game in 2025-26?

Jaren Jackson Jr Progressing Well In Turf Toe Recovery https://t.co/JmYbmQcItq — RealGM (@RealGM) September 14, 2025



The Grizzlies were swept by the Thunder in the 2025 playoffs. Memphis’ season was officially over after a loss on April 26. After playing 74 games for the Grizzlies in 2024-25, Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered an offseason injury. Sources around the league noted that the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year suffered a turf toe injury in June. Jackson Jr. had surgery on his toe in early June and was given a 12-week window before he would be evaluated next.

Unironically, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s injury occurred just one day after the team signed him to a massive five-year, $240 million extension. His re-evaluation period is set for September. If he is cleared, there will be roughly three weeks until the 2025-26 season begins. Memphis’ first game is Wednesday, October 22, vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. It’s unknown if Jaren Jackson Jr. will be available.

Jaren Jackson Jr. hosted his third annual basketball camp today. He was joined by a lot of his support system. I asked him about his potential return timeline: “I think everybody is going to be happy.” 👀 More here: https://t.co/O093yk5C3r — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) September 13, 2025

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old hosted a youth basketball camp in Memphis. Speaking with reporters, Jackson Jr. gave a positive injury update on his turf toe surgery. While Jackson did not give a clear answer to the media, he did say the injury is “progressing in the right way.”Additionally, Jackson Jr. said, “Every day has been a building block.”

To compete in the West, the Grizzlies need Jaren Jackson Jr.’s production. However, the team cannot rush the two-time all-star back after a turf toe injury. Memphis cannot afford to have Jackson Jr. miss significant time. At his best, the PF/C is an elite two-way presence. Defense has been the calling card sicne entering the league. Jackson Jr. has also developed into a solid scoring option for the Grizzlies. We’ll wait and see if Jaren Jackson Jr. is available for Memphis’ first game of the season. Will turf toe surgery impact the start of his 2025-26 campaign?