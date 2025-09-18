Heat Taking Wait-and-See Approach

The Miami Heat are not actively shopping Andrew Wiggins despite reported interest from the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Miami’s stance is clear: “Right now, the Heat don’t hold much of a desire to trade Wiggins and are operating under the mindset of waiting to see how things play out during the first few months of the regular season, sources said.”

The Heat acquired Wiggins in February as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the franchise has been evaluating how Wiggins fits into its system.

Lakers Showing Interest

The Lakers, seeking to add wing depth around stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, reportedly inquired about Wiggins’ availability. However, the Heat have held firm with a high asking price. Siegel noted that Los Angeles has not been willing to meet Miami’s demands for the former No. 1 overall pick.

With Wiggins under contract and still just 30 years old, the Heat see value in keeping him for the foreseeable future. His combination of perimeter defense and secondary scoring remains attractive for a team aiming to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Wiggins’ New Role in Miami

Wiggins’ arrival in Miami came as part of a significant roster shift following Butler’s departure. The Canadian forward is expected to carry a larger offensive burden while continuing to provide defense on the wing. The Heat’s decision to hold onto him reflects both belief in his potential and an unwillingness to part with a key piece too early.

Given Miami’s history of patience with roster construction, the organization appears committed to letting Wiggins establish his place before considering trade options.

What’s Next

For now, the Heat are expected to monitor their progress through the opening months of the season before making major moves. The Lakers may revisit their interest depending on their own needs, but without a willingness to meet Miami’s asking price, no deal appears imminent.

Wiggins remains central to Miami’s plans, at least in the short term, as the team looks to reshape its identity following Butler’s exit.