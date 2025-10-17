Planning for a Major Summer

The Miami Heat are reportedly keeping their financial flexibility intact as they prepare for what could be a historic free agency class in 2027. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Heat are structuring their roster and salary cap with the goal of making a major splash when stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Kyrie Irving could all become available.

So far, Miami’s front office has avoided long-term commitments. Windhorst noted that the team has had no “substantive talks” with Tyler Herro about a new contract, and both Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins are unlikely to sign extensions before their current deals expire. Wiggins holds a $30.2 million player option for the 2026–27 season.

Strategic Moves and Flexibility

The only major move this offseason came when the Heat extended Nikola Jović on a four-year, $62.4 million deal. The structure of that contract—starting at $16.2 million and dipping in subsequent years—was designed to maximize Miami’s trade flexibility. The front office is clearly focused on maintaining cap space rather than locking into long-term salaries.

However, recent trends suggest that free agency may not hold the same power it once did. Few elite players have changed teams via free agency in recent years. The last All-Star to do so was Paul George, who joined the Philadelphia 76ersthis past summer. Before that, it hadn’t happened since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

The Star Dilemma

Many top players prefer to sign extensions rather than hit the open market. For example, Jokić declined a three-year, $212 million extension with Denver but is expected to re-sign for a more lucrative four-year, $293 million deal next summer. Despite speculation, Jokić told reporters his “plan is to be a Nugget forever.”

Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee is less certain. Reports indicate he has already researched possible destinations, with the New York Knicks seen as a leading option. If the Bucks were ever forced to trade him, the Knicks’ trade assets would give them an advantage over Miami.

Still, in a new salary-cap landscape that limits big-spending teams, the Heat’s patience could pay off. With so many potential stars hitting the market in 2027, Pat Riley’s front office may find its moment to strike.