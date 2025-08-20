Miami is reportedly willing to trade Terry Rozier for ‘just about anything’

During the 2025 offseason, the Miami Heat will continue to evaluate the roster. Insiders have rumored that Miami could part ways with a veteran guard.

Dating back to last month, Terry Rozier has been in trade talks for Miami. Ethan J. Skolnick of the Five Reasons Sports Network reported that the Heat are willing to trade Rozier for “just about anything.” He mentioned how the team would love to receive front-court depth in a trade package. Will Terry Rozier play for the Heat in 2025-26?

Has Terry Rozier already played his final game for the Miami Heat?

The Miami Heat are willing to trade Terry Rozier for ‘just about anything,’ per @EthanJSkolnick “So, according to sources for the Five on the Floor podcast (part of the Five Reasons Sports Network, the Heat have been actively shopping the expiring final year of Rozier’s… pic.twitter.com/i5uvrQ7Y1a — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 19, 2025



In 2024-25, 31-year-old Terry Rozier played in 64 of Miami’s 82 games and made 23 starts. He began the season as a starter for head coach Erik Spolestra. However, Rozier found himself as a rotational player off the bench for the final three months of the season. For the 2025-26 season, Terry Rozier is owed $24- $26 million, depending on contract incentives.

With the production he gave the Heat last season, it’s justified why the Heat does not want to pay him 20+ million. Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. At the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Rozier was averaging over 20+ points per game. It’s unknown if the former first-round pick can get back to that level again.

terry rozier shouldn’t log a single minute next season for the miami heat — who is shane (@_notshane_) August 19, 2025

That’s why Ethan J. Skolnick of the Five Reasons Sports Network said the Heat are willing to trade Rozier for “just about anything.” Miami sounds desperate to get Rozier’s 2025-26 salary off their books. According to Skolnick, the team has found no trade partners yet this offseason. Miami might have to wait until the trade deadline in 2025-26 to move Rozier.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Heat have plenty of depth in the backcourt. That’s not what Terry Rozier wants to hear. His playing time could be extremely limited with the players Miami has. At this point in his career, a fresh start would benefit Rozier nicely. Will he see that opportunity? For now, he’s still a member of the Miami Heat. However, he could find himself buried in the depth chart.