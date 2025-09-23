Miami picked up team options in ’26-’27 for Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel’el Ware

Last season, the Heat finished 37-45. That was 10th in the Eastern Conference, and Miami missed out on the playoffs. It was the first time sicne 2018-19 they did not appear in the postseason.

The 2024-25 season will be Miami’s first full year without Jimmy Butler since 2018-19. All-star SG Tyler Herro needed surgery on his foot and will miss time to begin the year. Miami will lean on its veteran talent and depth while Herro misses time. Two of those players are Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Kel’el Ware. Recently, the Heat picked up team options for Jaquez and Ware for the 2026-27 season.

Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware are under contract through the 2026-27 season

With the 18th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Heat selected Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of UCLA. Over two seasons, Jaquez has played in 141 games and made 37 starts. As a rookie in 2023-24, he played in 75 of Miami’s 82 games and made 20 starts. During the 2024-25 season, Jaime Jaquez played in 66 games and made 17 starts. His role was reduced last season by head coach Erik Spoelstra. Jaquez averaged 28.2 minutes per game as a rookie compared to 20.7 in last season.

Additionally, his overall production took a step back for Miami. After averaging 11.9 points per game as a rookie, he averaged 8.6 points per game in year two. Despite taking a small step back, the Heat still believes in Jaime Jaquez Jr. Insider Keith Smith reported that the team picked up Jaquez’s team option for the 2026-27 season. He’s under contract for two more seasons and would become a free agent in the 2027 offseaosn if Miami doesn’t re-sign him.

Another player the Heat picked up a 2026-27 team option for was big man Kel’el Ware. He was the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of Indiana. As a rookie in 2024-25, Ware played in 64 of Miami’s 82 games and made 36 starts. By mid-January, head coach Erik Spoelstra promoted Ware to the full-time starting center. Ware finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Moving forward, Kel’el Ware is expected to be Miami’s starting center. That allows the Heat to have a talented frontcourt along with all-star Bam Adebayo. During his rookie season, Ware averaged 9.3 rebounds, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Additionally, he averaged 22.2 minutes per game fr Miami. Barring a major change, expect to see Kel’el Ware as the Heat’s starting center for a long time.