Miami remains ‘open’ to trading veteran Terry Rozier this offseason

The 2024-25 season was Terry Rozier’s 10th year in the NBA. It was his second season with Miami. Rozier appeared in 64 of Miami’s 82 games and made 23 starts.

He began last season as a full-time starter for the Heat but was moved to a bench role by head coach Erik Spoelstra. According to Heat insider Anthony Chiang, the team remains “open” to trading Terry Rozier this offseason. However, the team is unwilling to give up valued draft capital in the process. Miami will continue to search for a trade partner.

Terry Rozier is still on the trade block for the Heat this offseason

The Miami Heat remain open to trading Terry Rozier, per @Anthony_Chiang pic.twitter.com/pMQvDPNney — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 30, 2025



At the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Heat sent Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier. The former first-round pick played five seasons in Charlotte. He started all 298 games he appeared in. Rozier has been with Miami for two seasons and has played in 95 games. That includes 53 starts for the Heat. During the 2024-25 season, Miami parted ways with all-star forward Jimmy Butler.

Additionally, Miami lost a key role player in Duncan Robinson. He left in free agency to sign with the Pistons. With the 2025 offseason in full swing, the Heat are reportedly not done making roster moves. Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald noted that Miami remains “open” to trading Rozier. Earlier this offseason, the Heat attempted to make a trade with the Wizards to acquire Marcus Smart. They would have sent Washington Terry Rozier.

Seems like Miami Heat are actively trying to trade Terry Rozier since they’re in the luxury tax territory. So far he’s been linked to Kings, Wizards and Bulls. Getting one of DeRozan, Vucevic or Monk would get them just below the luxury tax threshold. Need it to happen soon. pic.twitter.com/xvfOtrsTCt — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) July 29, 2025

Ultimately, the Wizards bought out Smart’s remaining contract, making him a free agent. Smart then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers. On top of that, Washington was asking for draft capital in return for Terry Rozier. Miami was “hesitant” to add draft value, and a deal never transpired. The Heat will wait to hear from another team this offseason.

Terry Rozier is set to make $26.4 million in 2025-26. That is the fourth-most expensive on the roster next season. Before Rozier joined the Heat, he was averaging 23.2 points per game with Charlotte. The 31-year-old was a full-time starter to begin the 2024-25 season. However, his production slipped, and Rozier became a rotational player. He went from averaging 16.4 points with the Heat to 10.6. At this point, the Heat do not feel that Terry Rozier is worth the money he’s owed next season.