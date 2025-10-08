NBA

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra wants Kel’el Ware to be focused on ‘impacting the game’

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated16 minutes ago on October 08, 2025

Kel'el Ware Heat pic

The Heat are winless through their first two preseason games in 2025-26. Miami is at home on Wednesday, October 8, to face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. 

Ahead of that matchup, head coach Erik Spoelstra is asking for more from one of his younger players. He wants Kel’el Ware to impact winning on the court. In a loss to the Bucks on Monday, Ware had a strong performance with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Erik Spoelstra said, “It doesn’t matter if you have 18 and 13 if you’re not impacting the game.”

What can Kel’el Ware do to be more effective on the court for Miami?


With the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Heat selected Kel’el Ware out of Indiana. As a rookie, he appeared in 64 games and made 36 starts for Miami. Ware averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting. Entering its second season, Kel’el Ware is somewhat being called out by head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Recently, the long-time Heat head coach asked Ware to impact the game. There’s clearly still a level of trust that Ware needs to build with Spoelstra. Despite being a starter for a majority of the second half of 2024-25, Ware has come off the bench for their first two preseason games. Nikola Jovic is in the starting lineup ahead of Jovic. However, both played 23 minutes apiece in Miami’s last preseason game.

Kel’el Ware’s 18 points were tied with Norman Powell for the lead against Milwaukee on Monday. Additionally, his 13 rebounds led the Heat. While Ware had solid individual production, Erik Spoelstra wants more. He’s asking Kel’el Ware to play unselfish basketball and do whatever the team asks of him. Spoelstra wants Ware’s focus to be on impacting winning and not his individual stats.

If Erik Spoelstra keeps the same rotation for the regular season, Kel’el Ware will come off the bench. That will be after he started 34 of his final 36 games in 2024-25. As he did during his rookie campaign, Ware will have to earn that starting spot. The 21-year-old will have to let his play speak for itself. Erik Spoelstra has told Kel’el Ware what he wants to see. It’s up to the young center to execute and win the trust of his head coach.