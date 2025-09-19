Miami’s Tyler Herro is undergoing surgery and will miss the start of 2025-26

With training camp just around the corner, the Miami Heat received unfortunate injury news. Starting shooting guard Tyler Herro has been dealing with a foot/ankle injury since the middle of the summer.

The Heat did what they could to have Herro ready for the 2025-26 season. However, Miami Heat insider Anthony Chiang reported that Tyler Herro will undergo surgery. It’s been confirmed by multiple sources that he will not be available to begin the upcoming year. Just a massive blow for the Heat, just one month before their first game.

Tyleer Herro to undergo foot/ankle surgery weeks ahead of training camp

This ankle/foot impingement has been bothering Herro since the middle of the summer. Herro received PRP and cortisone injections in recent weeks in hopes of avoiding surgery, but the discomfort never subsided and surgery was deemed necessary to avoid more issues down the road. https://t.co/Km3hSX126g — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 19, 2025



In the 2019 NBA draft, the Heat used the 13th overall pick to select Tyler Herro out of Kentucky. Over six seasons, Herro has played in 361 games and made 217 starts. He’s been a full-time starter for Miami since the 2022-23 season. Seventy-seven games played and started were a new career-high for Herro in 2024-24. On top of that, he was voted a first-time all-star last season. He averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

The 2025-26 season was set to be Miami’s first full season without Jimmy Butler sicne 2018-19. Tyler Herro was expected to play a massive role for the Heat. That was until the 25-year-old shooting guard was dealing with a foot injury. It’s been bothering the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year since the middle of the summer. Reportedly, Herro received PRP and cortisone injections in recent weeks.

This ankle/foot impingement has bothered Tyler Herro since mid-summer. He received PRP and cortisone injections in recent weeks to avoid surgery, but the discomfort never went away — surgery was deemed necessary to prevent further issues. (per @Anthony_Chiang) pic.twitter.com/U9YW1OPeUK — SleeperHeat (@SleeperHeat) September 19, 2025

Team doctors hoped the pain would subside for Herro as the new season approached. Unfortunately, the discomfort never went away, and it was deemed that Herro needed foot/ankle surgery. Truly a massive blow for the Heat. Tyler Herro led the team in points and assists per game in 2024-25. Miami will be without Tyler Herro’s production to start the 2025-26 season.

While Herro misses time to begin the year, the Heat will rely on veteran players like Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Norman Powell. Adebayo is entering his ninth season with the Heat. He’s averaged 20+ points per game just once in his career. This offseason, the Heat were involved in a multi-team deal to acquire Norman Powell. He averaged a career-high 21.8 points per game last season. Miami would love to see that type of production from Powell. How long can Miami survive without Tyler Herro?