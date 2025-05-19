A uniform Michael Jordan wore for 17 games with the Chicago Bulls during the 1992-93 NBA season was sold for $2.623 million at Heritage Auctions, according to ESPN’s Dan Hajducky. Jordan was pictured in the Bulls jersey on the cover of the Oct. 18, 1993, issue of Sports Illustrated.

Michael Jordan 1992-93 Bulls Uniform Only Jordan Uniform Matched To Any Season Of First Three-Peat

According to Heritage Auctions’ listing, photo-matching services MeiGray and Sports Investors Authentication noted that this is the only Jordan uniform to be matched to any season of the first Bulls three-peat.

Although there wasn’t a definitive photo-match to all the games, SIA’s letter of authenticity states that “we believe this jersey was very likely worn every road game from November 6, 1992 to March 24, 1993 [32 road games total].”

Per Hajducky, the jersey and shorts were photo-matched to 11 games from November to March “while either the jersey or shorts were able to be photo-matched to the other six games.”

In addition, the jersey is softer than other Jordan jerseys from “repeated cycles of sweaty wear and laundering” and also has some loose threads. The drawstring of the shorts has been turned pink from the bleed of the red dye.

Jordan Averaged An NBA-Record 41 Points In 1993 NBA Finals

The 1992-93 season was memorable for both Jordan and the Bulls.

In 78 games (all starts), Jordan averaged 32.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 39.3 minutes per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range, and 83.7% at the foul line.

Jordan led the NBA in scoring for the seventh straight year, tying Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive seasons to lead the league, and led the Bulls to their first three-peat.

In the 1993 NBA Finals, Jordan averaged an NBA-record 41 points over six games. His Airness also became the first player in league history to win three consecutive Finals MVP awards.

Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Jersey Sold For $10.091 Million

Six Air Jordan shoes — one apiece from the last games of the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 championship series — sold for $8 million at a Sotheby’s auction last year.

In March, a preseason, signed Bulls jersey from Jordan’s rookie 1984-85 season also sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $4.215 million.

The most expensive Michael Jordan sports collectible is still the 1998 NBA Finals “Last Dance” jersey, which sold for $10.091 million in September 2022, then a record for the most paid for any item of sports memorabilia.

However, Babe Ruth’s “Called Shot” jersey from the 1932 World Series easily surpassed it at a 2024 auction, selling for a whopping $24.1 million.