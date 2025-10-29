Jordan Questions Modern NBA Rest Culture



Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players in basketball history, has spoken out strongly against the modern NBA’s approach to “load management.” During a segment of NBA on NBC titled “MJ: Insights to Excellence,” the six-time NBA champion dismissed the idea that players need planned rest days.

“Well, it shouldn’t be needed, first and foremost,” Jordan said. “I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove. The fans are there to watch me play—I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his ass off to get a ticket.”

Jordan’s Record of Durability



Throughout his 15-year career, Jordan built a reputation for showing up. He played all 82 games nine times and at least 80 games in two other seasons. His availability became part of his legacy, especially in contrast to today’s stars, who often sit out for rest.

The 62-year-old recalled his mindset during his playing days. “If guys are coming to watch me play, I don’t want to miss that opportunity. Now, physically, if I can’t do it, then I can’t. But if I just don’t feel like doing it, that’s a whole different lens.”

Playing Through Pain and Pride



Jordan also reflected on moments when he pushed through injuries. He mentioned spraining his ankle early in his career, yet refusing to sit out. “I said, ‘No, man, I need to make a name for myself. There’s no way I can sit.’ I taped it up and went back out.”

He even brought up the famous “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals, when he played through food poisoning to score 38 points and lead Chicago to victory over Utah.

Modern NBA Adjusts, but Jordan Stands Firm



In response to criticism like Jordan’s, the NBA has tightened its player participation policy. Starting in the 2023–24 season, teams can face penalties for resting star players during nationally televised games. Players must also appear in at least 65 games to qualify for major awards.

Still, Jordan sees no excuse for sitting out when healthy. “You play basketball two-and-a-half, three hours a day. That’s your job. What are you doing the other 21 hours?” he asked.

Jordan’s view may clash with today’s sports science, but his message remains timeless—show up, compete, and honor the fans who make it possible.