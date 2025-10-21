Michael Jordan Rookie Card Sets Record With $2.7 Million Sale

Jordan’s Signed Rookie Card Makes History

A 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card, signed years after its release, has sold privately for $2.7 million through Goldin Auctions. The sale marks a new record for an aftermarket-signed card, a card autographed outside official card production.

“Signed rookie cards of greatest-of-all-time athletes, like Michael Jordan, represent the pinnacle of sports collectibles,” said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions. “This record-breaking sale is a testament not only to Jordan’s enduring legacy but also to the recognition of aftermarket-signed cards.”

Why Aftermarket Cards Stand Out

Aftermarket signatures differ from factory-issued ones. They’re added later, often in private signings, and authenticated by trusted graders. That distinction makes them both controversial and coveted.

Because of Jordan’s long-standing exclusive deal with Upper Deck, signed Jordan rookie cards were nearly impossible to find for years. Outside of the 23 cards autographed for Upper Deck’s 2006 20th Anniversary Buyback Promotion, collectors had few legitimate options.

That changed recently. Jordan began hosting private signings, allowing a limited number of his 1986 Fleer rookie cards to be signed and certified. Each one instantly became a centerpiece for high-end collectors.

The Details Behind the Record

Goldin confirmed that this card was one of nine signed by Jordan in 2024 “in private with witnesses.” The card received a PSA Mint 9 grade and a 10 autograph rating, a combination that makes it exceptionally rare.

Another PSA 9 from the same signing sold earlier this year for $2.5 million through Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter auction house, though Goldin confirmed this $2.7 million card was a separate sale.

Jordan’s iconic rookie card continues to set standards for the sports memorabilia market. Nearly four decades after his NBA debut, his influence reaches beyond basketball, proving that his signature remains as valuable as his legend.