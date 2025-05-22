A long-time agent to NBA stars has chipped in and added fuel to the never-ending GOAT debate during a Sports Business Journal’s 4se conference on Tuesday. David Falk, who worked for both Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan, is convinced this last player could’ve made his legendary status even bigger.

The sports representative laid out a scenario in which the Chicago star could’ve won at least 15 league titles, if he had chosen to play for other more strategic franchises other than the Bulls and Wizards. In his opinion, Lakers veteran LeBron James isn’t even in second place.

Michael hasn’t always felt comfortable with being called the GOAT, and has commonly rejected the notion that he was the best among his peers. According to the Bulls icon, there are two other players that are on the same level as him, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

In the Boston legend’s case, he earned three titles, while the purple and gold star conquered five. MJ believes that love these players created enough of an impact to be his equals. “I don’t put myself above them. I think that we’re all on parallel ground here,” Michael told SLAM some years ago.

“You know, they educated me about a lot of things about the game, from a team standpoint,” he continued to explain. “So I can’t put myself above…I mean, people try to, but we played in different eras. I had an opportunity to go against them, in the peak of their careers, while I was still young.”

This is part of the reasons why Shaquille O’Neal believes it is time for a change, as he guarantees that players like Stephen Curry have forced their way into the discussion. “I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all time conversation. I played against Mike, played with Kobe, played against and with LeBron. They’re all great, but at some point, we’re going to have to put Steph Curry in that category,” he insisted.