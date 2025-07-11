The seven-bedroom, 17.5-bath mansion formerly owned by Michael Jordan in Highland Park, Illinois, is reportedly available for rental on Airbnb, according to David K. Li of NBC News.

John Cooper Purchased The Mansion For $9.5 Million

The property owner, John Cooper, purchased the mansion for $9.5 million last year and is now listing it for rent. The Airbnb listing states the house is “Hosted by John.”

“I am still considering many different uses for the property,” Cooper said. “Some great uses require zoning relief, but in the meantime short-term rentals are a permitted use to bring exposure to the property and generate some revenue.”

Although Cooper is offering the mansion to guests for short-term vacation rentals, he also told NBC News that he foresees the property being rented for “a family or group of friends celebrating a milestone.”

Guests Must Book The Property For A Minimum Of Seven Nights

Built in 1995, the mansion features a No. 23 gate to symbolize the number worn by Michael Jordan, a cigar room, a library, an indoor gym, a movie theater, a weight room, and a full-sized basketball court.

The seven-acre lot also has a circular infinity pool, a “professional grade putting green,” bars, a wine cellar, and a tennis court, according to the Airbnb listing.

ESPN’s Kalan Hooks noted guests must book the property for a minimum of seven nights and cannot have a party greater than 12 people. Lease applicants must also sign a liability waiver and nondisclosure agreement to go with a $25,000 security deposit.

According to Li, a weeklong stay from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 would cost $120,920.

Michael Jordan Dropped The Price In 2015

Per multiple reports, Jordan’s former mansion hit the market on Dec. 17, 2013, for $29 million. The closing deal marked a 67% price reduction after being on the market for 12 years, per Hooks.

His Airness reportedly lowered the listing price of the 56,000-square-foot estate to $16 million in 2014.

In 2015, the list price dropped once again to $14.855 million, in honor of Jordan’s No. 23 jersey number. When added, one, four, eight, five, and five total 23.

Lake County records show that the estate had a $137,208 property tax bill in the 2023 tax year.