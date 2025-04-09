Michael Malone and Calvin Booth did not see eye to eye on roster construction in Denver

Through 79 games in 2024-25, the Denver Nuggets are 47-32. They are in a four-way tie for fourth place in the West. On Tuesday afternoon, the Nuggets made a shocking announcement.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Denver fired long-time head coach Michael Malone. He helped Denver win the NBA Finals in 2023 and is the winningest coach in franchise history. Along with Malone, the Nuggets parted ways with GM Calvin Booth. Reports around the league said that Malone and Booth did not see eye to eye on roster construction in Denver.

What does the future hold for the Denver Nuggets?

Calvin Booth was reportedly 'dismayed' that Michael Malone continued to play Russell Westbrook over Jalen Pickett, per @TheAthletic "Booth wanted Malone to use younger players that he drafted and wanted Malone to stray away from using veterans for so many minutes. Jalen Pickett…



With just three games left in the regular season, the Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth. Malone was the head coach in Denver for 10 seasons. Booth was general manager for three years. Despite winning the Finals in 2023, Denver has been on a downward spiral according to league sources. The head coach, GM, and ownership were not on the same page.

First off, Michael Malone wanted the roster to be constructed of veteran players. On the flip side, GM Calvin Booth wanted to build through the draft with young talent. Booth was “dismayed” that Malone continued to play Russell Westbook over Jalen Pickett. On top of that, ownership did not want to part ways with Micahel Porter Jr. Calvin Booth felt otherwise.

Michael Malone had lost the locker room in Denver. After his firing, his press conference from two weeks ago went viral. Malone said that nobody on his team watches film or their minutes anymore. According to reports, ownership hopes the firings of Malone and Booth will give Denver a “jolt” to make a run in the postseason. An interesting strategy by the Nuggets. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Nuggets are (+2000) to win the NBA Finals.