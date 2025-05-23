Michael Malone Clears Air, Says Nikola Jokic Is His MVP Choice

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made it clear that Nikola Jokic is his MVP choice, if he had a vote.

Joining the ESPN broadcast for the Western Conference Finals, Malone got himself in a bit of hot water. When complimenting Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s skills after Game 1, he said that the Canadian “showed why he’s the MVP.

Many viewed it as sour grapes and a subtle shot at Jokic after getting fired. Having the opportunity to speak before Game 2, Malone made it a point to clear the air.

“I did vote for him again this year, if I had a vote,” Malone said. “I wanna make sure the people in Denver know that because right now I’m getting a lot of heat back home.”

Malone campaigned extremely hard for Jokic to win the MVP award during his tenure as head coach. He also then complimented Jokic’s business-like approach and how much more focused he was on the team goal of winning a championship rather than MVP.

Malone’s Initial Comment Insignificant Relative To Coaching Tenure

Malone had only just joined the ESPN broadcast and it’s completely understandable that he was only looking to praise Gilgeous-Alexander.

There is ample evidence of how much Malone has looked to support Jokic and this comment doesn’t change that. If anything, the fact that he looked to correct course so quickly shows where he really stands.

Malone was with the Nuggets for an entire decade and won a championship in 2022. There is no taking away those incredible memories. He, too, has a lot to be grateful to Jokic for.

Let’s call it some early TV jitters that were bound to happen having focused on coaching for the past decade.

On Thursday, Denver promoted David Adelman from interim head coach to the full-time role. Adelman worked with Malone as an assistant from the 2017-18 season.