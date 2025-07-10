Michael Porter Jr. said he is ‘excited to expand my game’ with the Brooklyn Nets

After six years with the Nuggets, Denver traded SF Michael Porter Jr. this offseason. Along with MPJ, they sent the Nets a 2032 first-round pick in exchange for SF Cam Johnson.

This was a shocking move by Denver to split up their 2023 championship roster. In the end, it was a cost-cutting move to put the team under the second apron. Recently, Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr. spoke publicly for the first time since the trade. He called the initial news a shock but said he is “excited to expand my game.” Michael Porter Jr. will be a top offensive piece for the Nets next season.

Michael Porter Jr. will have an expanded role offensively with Brooklyn

Michael Porter Jr. breaks his silence on being traded to the Nets: “I’m really excited for this next chapter in Brooklyn. Over in Denver, I feel like my ceiling had plateaued… I want to grow my game. I don’t want to plateau. I want to keep getting better throughout my career.” pic.twitter.com/hyc0Re8wSI — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) July 10, 2025



With the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Nuggets selected Michael Porter Jr. out of Missouri. MPJ fell that low in the draft due to a back injury. Porter Jr. needed back surgery in July 2018 and missed his entire rookie season. Over six seasons, Michael Porter Jr. appeared in 345 games for Denver and made 291 starts. He’d been a full-time starter since the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old was a pivotal piece for Denver on their championship run in 2023. At his best, Michael Porter Jr. is an explosive offensive threat for his team. This offseason, new Nuggets ownership felt it was time to change. They made a deal with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire SF Cam Johnson. Porter Jr. went from a contender in the West with Denver to a rebuilding team in the East with Brooklyn.

We have acquired Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/uIfMlKKYjA — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 8, 2025

For the first time since the trade, Michael Porter Jr. spoke publicly. He told the media how he was on a plane to St. Tropez when he was informed about the trade. He only had WiFi to text, and his agent informed him of the news. Porter Jr. has no hard feelings with anyone in Denver and is excited about his new opportunity with Brooklyn.

Michael Porter Jr. said he felt his ceiling plateaued with the Nuggets. His most productive season was in 2021-22 when he averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shot a career-best .445% from beyond the arc that season. For his six-year career, MPJ shoots .406% from deep. There will be an opportunity for Porter Jr. to have an expanded offensive role in Brooklyn. Larger than anything he could have had with the Nuggets.