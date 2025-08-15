Michael Porter Jr. Says Sports Betting Impact Will Only ‘Get Worse’

Appearing this week on the “One Night With Steiny” podcast, Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. said the growth of sports gambling is ruining the integrity and enjoyment of the game.

“The enjoyment of the game isn’t for the game anymore,” Porter told the hosts. “It’s so that people can make money. In reality, way more people are losing money than making money.”

NBA Banned Jontay Porter For Life After Gambling Probe

Porter’s younger brother, Jontay Porter, made headlines last year for his participation in a gambling scheme. He was banned from the NBA in April 2024 after an investigation revealed he had disclosed confidential information to bettors.

Jontay Porter also admitted in court testimony that he took himself out of two games during the 2023-24 season so associates who took the under on prop bets could cash in. He added that the arrangement was his way of paying off gambling debts.

Michael Porter Jr. alluded to his brother’s case on the podcast, saying he understands how players who “come from nothing” could be tempted to help themselves and their friends by manipulating the gambling process.

“Think about it, if you could get all your homies rich by telling them, ‘Yo, bet $10,000 on my under this one game. I’m going to act like I’ve got an injury, and I’m going sit out. I’m going to come out after three minutes,’” Porter said.

“And they all get a little bag because you did it one game. That is so not OK, but some people probably think like that. They come from nothing, and all their homies have nothing.”

Michael Porter Jr. Says NBA Players Get Death Threats

Porter also added that players have become the target of angry bettors in the legalized sports betting era because they’re always “messing up” either the over or under on prop bets.

“We really do get death threats,” Porter said, raising the question of what would happen if an enraged gambler ever decided to physically attack a player.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, the former Denver Nuggets wing believes sports betting should be restricted to in-person, not online, and only in Las Vegas.

“The whole sports gambling entity … it’s bad and it’s only going to get worse,” he said.

Banning prop bets has also been discussed by sports leagues and members of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). The problem with prohibiting this type of wager is that without regulated markets, such bets would largely move to offshore operators.

“Recent instances of suspicious activity … were flagged by legal, regulated operators working hand-in-hand with professional leagues and integrity monitors.” said a spokesperson for the American Gaming Association.

“Prohibition doesn’t stop betting — it stops oversight. Illegal operators won’t honor bans, won’t partner with leagues, and won’t protect players or fans.”