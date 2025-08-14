GOAT Debate Takes an Unexpected Turn

The NBA’s greatest-of-all-time discussion has long been a polarizing topic, typically centered on Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Fans split into camps, defending their choice with era-specific arguments and comparisons that span positions, styles, and circumstances.

Even Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, isn’t immune to the debate. Appearing on NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls Talk Chicago podcast, Marcus was asked who he considered the best player in history. Unsurprisingly, he named his father. But when asked who ranked second, his answer bypassed LeBron entirely.

Why LeBron Wasn’t Considered

Marcus explained his reasoning clearly: “Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there. I’m probably going Hakeem [Olajuwon]. I’m just thinking of guys that really changed the game.” Rather than discrediting James’ career, Marcus said he preferred to wait until its conclusion before placing him in the all-time hierarchy.

This decision means that, for now, the second spot belongs to Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

Olajuwon’s Impact on the Game

Olajuwon, known as “The Dream,” was one of the most versatile centers in NBA history. Defensively, he could guard all five positions, protect the rim, and disrupt plays on the perimeter. Offensively, he possessed elite post footwork, soft touch, and a reliable mid-range jumper — rare for his era.

Over his 18-year career, Olajuwon averaged 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game. His accolades include 12 All-Star selections, 12 All-NBA honors, nine All-Defensive team nods, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and the 1993–94 MVP.

He led the Houston Rockets to back-to-back championships in 1994 and 1995, winning Finals MVP both years while Jordan was pursuing baseball. His career block average ranks third in NBA history.

A Legacy Often Overlooked

While Olajuwon is widely respected, he is often left out of GOAT conversations dominated by guards and forwards. Marcus Jordan’s choice highlights an often-overlooked fact: Olajuwon’s style was ahead of its time, making him effective in any era.

LeBron James will almost certainly reenter Marcus Jordan’s ranking once his career ends. Until then, Olajuwon holds the spot — a reminder that the NBA’s rich history is filled with greatness beyond the most common names in the GOAT debate.