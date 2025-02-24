Mick Cronin Wins Historic 500th Career Game as UCLA Continues Surge

Mick Cronin Wins 500th Career Game as UCLA Defeats Ohio State

Mick Cronin reached a milestone, UCLA secured a crucial win, and Pauley Pavilion honored one of its all-time greats.

On a night filled with significance, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 20 points, and the Bruins fended off a late Ohio State surge to earn a 69-61 victory on Sunday. The win marked Cronin’s 500th career victory, a testament to his steady climb through the college basketball ranks.

Cronin’s Legacy: 500 Wins and Counting

Now in his sixth season at UCLA, Cronin has won 135 games in Westwood, adding to his 296 victories at Cincinnati and 69 wins at Murray State. His 500-232 career record over 22 seasons reflects a coaching journey defined by resilience, defensive intensity, and postseason success.

The path to 500 started in 2003 at Murray State, where Cronin led the Racers to two NCAA Tournament appearances before moving to his alma mater, Cincinnati, in 2006. Over 13 seasons, he transformed the Bearcats into a perennial tournament team, making nine straight NCAA appearances and reaching the Sweet 16 in 2012.

Win No. 500 for Mick Cronin 👏 @UCLAMBB pic.twitter.com/1wHuJhrPrH — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 23, 2025

His arrival at UCLA in 2019 was met with skepticism, but it didn’t take long for Cronin to silence doubters. By his second season, he led the Bruins from the First Four to the Final Four, a Cinderella run that restored UCLA’s national prominence. He followed that up with back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances and a Pac-12 regular season title in 2023. Now, in their first year in the Big Ten, the Bruins appear to be surging at the right time.

UCLA’s Late Surge Secures the Win

The Bruins (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) have now won nine of their last 11 games, and Sunday’s victory was another step toward solidifying their NCAA Tournament hopes.

After leading 28-24 at halftime, UCLA extended its advantage early in the second half thanks to Dailey’s hot start. He scored the Bruins’ first nine points of the period, helping push the lead to 39-30 within the opening four minutes.

Instead of talking about his 500th win, Mick Cronin shared various stories from fake funerals to the lack of media at Murray State; from Jeff Van Gundy to Mike Krzyzewski quotes, all to explain what coaching basketball is actually about pic.twitter.com/MrpM9G1Gke — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 24, 2025

Ohio State (15-13, 7-10) fought back, cutting the deficit to 39-37, but Skyy Clark responded with two clutch three-pointers, restoring a nine-point cushion. The Bruins stretched their lead to 13 with three minutes left before the Buckeyes made one final push.

A three-pointer by John Mobley Jr. with 22 seconds remaining cut UCLA’s lead to 67-61, but Clark calmly sank two free throws to seal the victory.

Clark finished with 13 points, while Sebastian Mack (11 points) and Aday Mara (10 points) also contributed for UCLA. Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 21 points, and Micah Parrish added 12 in the Buckeyes’ fourth loss in five games.

Honoring Bill Walton

The night carried added significance as UCLA paid tribute to the late Bill Walton, who passed away in May 2024 after a battle with cancer.

One of the most beloved figures in Bruins history, Walton led UCLA to two national championships (1972, 1973) and remains one of college basketball’s most dominant players. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, another UCLA legend, shared his admiration for Walton in a CBS interview, underscoring his impact on the game and the program.

Cronin commented on it with CBS’s Tiffany Blackmon.

Mick Cronin gets his 500th win on “Bill Walton Day” “Today is about Bill [Walton]. He was UCLA. This is a really special day." Amazing (Via @CBSSportsCBB 🎥) pic.twitter.com/aChSE8HVk1 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) February 24, 2025

With momentum building, UCLA now prepares for a marquee matchup against No. 13 Purdue on Friday—a test that could further bolster their tournament resume.

Meanwhile, Ohio State remains in Los Angeles to face USC on Wednesday, hoping to keep their postseason hopes alive.

For the Bruins, Sunday wasn’t just another win. It was a milestone for Cronin, a tribute to a legend, and another step toward March Madness.