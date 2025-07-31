Mikal Bridges: Knicks Finalize 4-Year, $150 Million Extension

AKey Piece Secured Through 2029

Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the New York Knicks. Agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management said on Thursday. The deal includes a player option for the 2029–30 season and a trade kicker.

By accepting slightly less than the maximum ($156 million), Bridges has given the Knicks added roster-building flexibility heading into a critical window of contention.

Commitment to Team Success

Bridges’ decision reflects a commitment to team goals over individual earnings. Alongside Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and others, he played a pivotal role in leading the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years last season.

The move signals the franchise’s belief in its current core. It also ensures roster continuity as New York eyes a deeper playoff push.

Iron Man Reliability

Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season while appearing in all 82 regular-season games. He remains the NBA’s active iron man, having never missed a game in his career. In 2023–24, he was the league’s only player to log over 3,000 total minutes, averaging a career-high 37.0 minutes per contest.

His durability and two-way play make him one of the league’s most dependable and impactful wings.

Knicks Keep Building

With Bridges locked in and the team’s core intact, New York appears poised to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. The front office has emphasized internal growth and smart roster moves over splashy signings, and this extension aligns with that strategy.

Bridges’ willingness to take a slight discount could make a meaningful difference. Giving the Knicks room to maneuver while keeping their key players in place.

As expectations grow in New York, securing Bridges sends a clear message: the Knicks are serious about winning and they’re doing it their way.