In a move that bridges the past with the future, former NBA standout Mike Bibby has agreed to become the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets men’s basketball team. Bibby, renowned for his tenure with the Sacramento Kings, brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the city as he embarks on his first collegiate head coaching role.

Sacramento State is hiring Mike Bibby as their next Head Coach. Bibby spent 14 years in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/AiL5yyvAHT — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 25, 2025

A Storied Playing Career

Mike Bibby’s basketball journey is marked by significant achievements. After leading the University of Arizona to a national championship in 1997, he was selected second overall in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. However, it was his trade to the Sacramento Kings in 2001 that solidified his legacy. During his seven seasons with the Kings, Bibby was instrumental in the team’s success, including a memorable run to the Western Conference Finals in 2002. Over his 14-year NBA career, Bibby averaged 14.7 points and 5.5 assists per game, showcasing his prowess as a formidable point guard.

Mike Bibby was such a fun player to watch. Congrats to Sac State pic.twitter.com/5KAEi770zb — Pick6 (@Pick6) March 24, 2025

Following his retirement from professional play in 2012, Bibby transitioned into coaching. He took the helm at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, his alma mater, where he led the team to five state championships between 2013 and His success at the high school level demonstrated his ability to develop young talent and instill a winning culture.

Challenges Ahead at Sacramento State

Bibby steps into a program that has faced its share of challenges. The Hornets have had only two winning seasons since joining Division I in 1991 and have yet to secure an NCAA tournament berth. The 2024-2025 season concluded with a 7-25 record, underscoring the need for revitalization. Bibby’s appointment marks the fifth head coaching change in six seasons for Sacramento State, highlighting the program’s search for stability and success.

The timing of Bibby’s arrival coincides with the opening of a new basketball facility on campus, set to debut in the fall. This development is expected to enhance recruitment efforts and provide state-of-the-art resources for the team. Bibby’s NBA pedigree, combined with the upgraded facilities, positions Sacramento State to attract a higher caliber of talent and compete more effectively within the Big Sky Conference.

Bibby’s return to Sacramento has ignited enthusiasm among the local community and alumni. His deep ties to the city and understanding of its basketball culture are anticipated to foster increased support for the Hornets. Fans are hopeful that his leadership will usher in a new era of competitiveness and pride for Sacramento State basketball.

Looking Ahead

As Mike Bibby transitions into this new role, the challenges are evident, but so are the opportunities. His experience as a player and coach, coupled with his connection to Sacramento, provides a unique foundation upon which to build. The Sacramento State community eagerly awaits the impact of his leadership, hopeful that it will translate into success on the court and a rejuvenated basketball program.

In embracing this next chapter, Bibby carries with him the lessons of his storied career, poised to inspire and develop the next generation of athletes at Sacramento State.