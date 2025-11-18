Mike Breen Warns NBA: Losing RSNs Would Hurt the Fans

A Shift That Worries One of the League’s Iconic Voices

New York Knicks play-by-play announcer Mike Breen believes the NBA is taking a risky turn with its media strategy. In an interview with BALLISLIFE.com, he said the league is moving too quickly away from regional sports networks (RSNs) and toward national and streaming platforms. Breen called the change a “mistake” and warned that the NBA may weaken one of the strongest emotional ties fans have to their teams.

“Some of the changes are not for the better for the RSNs,” Breen said. “We have to be careful not to lose the RSNs because, for fans, that’s your connection to the team. Usually the local announcers, whether it’s TV or radio, they become part of the family.”

Local Voices Build Lifelong Fans

Breen explained that RSNs do more than broadcast games. They shape how fans grow up with their teams. He pointed to his own childhood, when he listened to Marv Albert call Knicks games with Cal Ramsey or John Andariese. Those familiar voices helped build his identity as a fan.

“It’s something that I think is a staple to becoming a fan of a team. We can’t lose that,” he said.

Breen noted that this connection exists across all major sports. Local broadcasts offer consistency and familiarity. National platforms rarely provide that kind of long-term bond.

No Playoff Games on RSNs for the First Time

Breen’s biggest concern is the NBA’s new policy for the postseason. For the first time, no playoff games will air on local networks. Fans who grew up hearing their own announcers call the biggest moments will now only have national broadcasts.

“With all the new national media rights to different broadcast outlets, the emphasis on the regional sports networks seems to be less and less,” he said. “For example, this year, there are no playoff games that will be on regional networks for the first time, and I think that’s a mistake.”

A Push for Balance

Breen understands why national partners want exclusivity. He works for ESPN during the playoffs and the NBA Finals. Still, he believes the league could allow RSNs to call select postseason games without hurting national ratings.

“Having a little side for the original broadcasters just to do some of the important games, I don’t think that there’s that much of a factor ratings-wise to impact them,” he said.

As the NBA moves deeper into streaming and national windows, Breen urged the league to protect the role of local broadcasts.

“I just think that we can’t lose sight of the fact that the regional networks are important to the fans,” he said.