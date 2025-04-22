Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard will return for Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Lillard has missed 15 straight games because of a blood clot in his right calf. Due to early identification and treatment of the issue, Lillard has made what doctors described as a previously unseen recovery, in terms of his timeline.

The Pacers dominated Game 1 for a comfortable 117-98 victory. No one on the Bucks was able to support Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 36-point, 12-rebound effort.

Pascal Siakam led the way for Indiana with 25 points while Myles Turner finished with 19. The pair combined to shoot a highly efficient 17-of-27 from the field, including 7-for-12 beyond the arc.

Game 2 is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard will return to action tonight in Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers. https://t.co/iTdgEQO9mA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2025

Lillard Ready To Walk The Talk?

Toward the end of Game 1, Lillard had a tense exchange with Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

With Haliburton at the foul line, Lillard started chirping from the bench. Things escalated as a timeout was called and Haliburton started heading over to his bench.

Considering it was Lillard who initiated the back-and-forth, all eyes will be on him to see if he can get the better of Haliburton. In any playoff series, the road team is always focused on stealing one of the first two games and the Bucks still have an opportunity to do that.

Lillard and Haliburton have developed a bit of history over the last couple seasons. It all began with Haliburton stealing Lillard’s “Dame Time” celebration during the Pacers’ run to the In-Season Tournament title game last year.

In 58 games this season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot 52.8 percent on twos, 37.6 percent on threes and 92.1 percent at the free-throw line.

The Bucks are facing a bit of a must-win scenario, as teams that lead 2-0 in the first round have won 188 of 201 series.