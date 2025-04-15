Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard will miss the start of the playoffs as he continues to treat a blood clot in his right calf. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Lillard hasn’t played since March 18, but there is now hope he could return at some point this postseason. That, of course, will be dependent on how long the Bucks can last in the postseason.

Milwaukee earned the East’s fifth seed and will play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.

In 58 games, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Milwaukee has posted a 16-8 record with Lillard out of the lineup this season.

The Pacers-Bucks series begins on April 19. The conference semifinals have a May 5 start date but could be as early as May 3, depending on how the first round shakes out. The Eastern Conference Finals are set to begin May 21 and could be as early as May 19.

Antetokounmpo Dominating In Lillard’s Absence

Giannis Antetokounmpo was as dominant as he’s ever been down the stretch of the regular season. He averaged 31.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 1.2 steals and a block in April, shooting 60.7 percent from the field.

The Bucks rode those performances to eight straight wins to finish off the regular season.

If it weren’t for the unbelievable years both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are having, Antetokounmpo would be a lot more talked about in the MVP race.

Portis Return Has Been A Boost

Bobby Portis returned from a 25-game suspension for the final three games of the regular season. He provides the Bucks with a much-needed scoring boost in Lillard’s absence, as well as rebounding and toughness.

In three games since returning, he put up 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals. He also shot 50 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three.

Much will be expected of Brook Lopez as well, but there will certainly be eyes on Kyle Kuzma, too, who was acquired at the trade deadline in exchange for Khris Middleton There will be expectations — however fair or unfair — to prove himself as a difference-maker.