Milwaukee Bucks Free Agency Rumors: Pat Connaughton Expected To Exercise $9.4M Option

Pat Connaughton is reportedly expected to exercise his $9.42 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer for the 2025-26 season, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Pat Connaughton Has Until June 24 To Exercise His Option

The 32-year-old Connaughton will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason if he decides to decline the option. He has until June 24 to officially exercise the option.

Connaughton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers but signed with the Bucks ahead of the 2018-19 season and has been in Milwaukee ever since.

The 6-foot-5 guard has spent the majority of his playing time with the Bucks coming off the bench.

In 440 NBA regular-season games (66 starts) across seasons, Connaughton has averaged 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 21.6 minutes per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range.

During Milwaukee’s 2021 championship run, he put up 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in the NBA Finals when the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Connaughton’s Role Has Declined With Bucks

In addition, Connaughton signed a three-year, $28.5 million extension with Milwaukee in 2022. However, since signing that extension, the Notre Dame product has seen his role decrease gradually.

He made just one start out of 41 games played in 2024-25, averaging only 5.3 points and 14.7 minutes per contest while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 32.1% from deep.

Despite having a down year statistically, Connaughton did score a career-high 43 points in the Bucks’ 140-133 regular-season-finale overtime win against the Detroit Pistons on April 13.

Connaughton will have the opportunity to bounce back in 2025-26.

Bucks Would Benefit Financially By Letting Brook Lopez Walk

Without Brook Lopez, the Bucks are $23 million below the luxury tax and $41 million beneath the second apron. Their frontcourt depth would take a hit without the 17-year veteran, but Milwaukee might not have a choice.

If Milwaukee re-signs the 37-year-old big man, uses its $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception, and then fills out the roster, the Bucks would become a luxury tax team for a sixth straight season.

Since 2019-20, Milwaukee has spent $220 million in tax penalties, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. also have options in their contract. Portis and Porter have until June 29 to opt in.