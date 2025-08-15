Headlines

Milwaukee signed free agent Amir Coffey to a training camp only deal

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

August 15, 2025

At this point in the offseason, the free agent market is bare. The big-time names have been signed for well over a month. However, there are still quality players worth signing. 

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Milwaukee Bucks have 15 players under contract for next season. That is the maximum amount of standard contracts a team can have. Recently, Milwaukee looked into free agent Amir Coffey. He was not eligible for a two-way deal. The Bucks gave Coffey a training camp contract. If he impresses the team, Coffey could earn a full-time roster spot.

Amir Coffey signed a training camp-only contract with the Bucks


In the 2019 NBA draft, Amir Coffey went undrafted out of Minnesota. Eventually, Coffey signed a two-way contract with the Clippers. Down the line, they gave him a standard NBA contract. The 28-year-old spent his first six seasons with Los Angeles. Coffey played in 323 games and made 67 starts. During the 2024-25 season, he played in 72 of the Clippers’ 82 games and made 13 starts. Averaging 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

On Thursday evening, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that free agent Amir Coffey is signing with the Bucks. Sources noted that Andre Jackson Jr.’s contract is technically not fully guarenteed. If the Bucks eat his $800,000 buyout price, they could waive Jackson and sign Coffey to a standard contract.

Last season, Amir Coffey shot .409% from beyond the arc, averaging 3.4 three-pointers per game. For his career, Coffey shoots .384% from beyond the arc. Amir Coffey is a reliable shooter off the bench. If he earns a standard contract with the Bucks, Coffey could see real playing time under head coach Doc Rivers.

As a rookie with the Clippers in 2019-20, Doc Rivers was Amir Coffey’s head coach. Now he has a chance to reunite with the one-time champion. The six-foot-seven small forward will have a chance to earn a roster spot this offseason. Amir Coffey is an experienced player off the bench. He’s mainly been a rotational player throughout his career and is comfortable in the role.