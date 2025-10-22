NBA

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis believes the Bucks have the ‘best bench’ in 2025-26

Updated5 hours ago on October 22, 2025

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Washington Wizards. It’s their first game of the 2025-26 season. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. EST. 

Ahead of the season, Bucks veteran Bobby Portis spoke with the Bucks Plus Audio. He mentioned that their team is deeper entering the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Portis said he believes Milwaukee has the “best bench” in the NBA. The 30-year-old specifically mentioned Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, and himself.

Bobby Portis is confident in Milwaukee’s second unit for the 2025-26 season


In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Finals. Since then, the team has struggled to make a deep playoff run. Milwaukee has lost in the first round of the postseason in three straight years. If the results do not change in 2025-26, it could be the end of this current Bucks roster. For now, there is still optimism in Milwaukee. The team still has Giannis Antetokounmpo on its roster and has yet to play a game. Milwaukee is at home Wednesday night to face the Wizards.

For the 2025-26 season, Milwaukee has some new faces on the roster. Additionally, the team has gotten much younger. Only three players remain from the 2021 championship team. That includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Recently, Bobby Portis was interviewed by Bucks Plus Audio.

Portis said he believes that Milwaukee has the “best bench” in the NBA in 2025-26. He said Cole Anthony and Ryan Rollins make up the back court, Taurean Prince at SF, and then Kyle Kuzma and himself in the front court. On ESPN’s official depth charts, Milwaukee has Kyle Kuzma listed as a starter. However, Bobby Portis seems to indicate that Kuzma will come off the bench. A.J. Green would likely become a starter if Kuzma came off the bench.

In this hypothetical, Jericho Sims would be bumped out of the second unit for Kyle Kuzma. We’ll have to wait and see what lineup head coach Doc Rivers uses on opening night. It’s worth noting that the Bucks recently signed A.J. Green to a four-year, $45 million deal. Milwaukee loves what Green can bring to the lineup as a scorer. What will Milwaukee’s starting five be on Wednesday evening vs. the Wizards?