Milwaukee’s Taurean Prince is out indefinitely due to a herniated disc in his neck

Through 10 games in 2025-26, the Milwaukee Bucks are 6-4. The team is 2-3 in their last five game and are coming off a 122-115 loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Milwaukee will play the second game of a back-to-back on Monday night on the road vs. Dallas. The Bucks will be without backup forward Taurean Prince for the third consecutive game. On Monday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Prince has a herniated disc in his neck. He is out indefinitely for the Bucks.

Taurean Prince is set to miss significant time for the Bucks due to a neck injury

Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince has sustained a herniated disc in his neck and is expected to miss a significant period of time, sources tell ESPN. Prince shot 42.9% on 3-pointers in his first eight games of the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2025



The 2025-26 season is Taurean Prince’s 10th season in the NBA and second with the Bucks. He’s played for six different franchises over his NBA career. For the 2024-25 season, Tuarean Prince signed a one-year, $2.98 million deal with Milwaukee. He played in 80 of their 82 games and made 73 starts for head coach Doc Rivers. Prince averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Additionally, he shot a career-high .439% from beyond the arc last season.

With that production, the Bucks signed Tuarean Prince to a two-year, $7.12 million deal. He is on the books for $3.3 million in 2025-26. Prince has a $3.8 million player option in 2026-27. The veteran forward has missed each of Milwaukee’s last two games. NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday that Prince has a herniated disc in his neck. He’s set to miss significant time for Milwaukee.

Medical Update: Taurean Prince underwent an MRI last week that revealed a herniated disk in his neck. Prince will be sidelined indefinitely as the team’s medical staff and external specialists determine the best treatment plan. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/ZYJbpB1YeT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 10, 2025

Charania noted that Prince had an MRI last week. It’s unknown when he’ll return to the lineup. Taurean Prince played in the first eight games of the 2025-26 season for Milwaukee. He was averaging 21.1 minutes per game. While he wasn’t a starter this season, Prince was a valuable depth piece for Doc Rivers. Milwaukee is without his services for the foreseeable future.

Taurean Prince has missed Milwaukee’s last two games due to a neck injury. Other role players will be asked to step up and replace Prince’s production. Bobby Portis, Amir Coffey, and Kyle Kuzma could see increased playing time while Prince is out. Kuzma is already averaging 24.3 minutes per game. Doc Rivers will have to make adjustments to his rotation while Prince misses time. Milwaukee is on the road Monday evening to face the Dallas Mavericks.