Minnesota could revisit a trade this offseason with Phoenix for Kevin Durant

With a 125-110 win on Wednesday, the Timberwolves improved to 35-29 this season. That is seventh in the Western Conference with 18 games left to play.

At the 2024-25 trade deadline, Minnesota tried making a deal for Phoenix’s Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves wanted to get a deal done but it wasn’t the right time. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the team will revisit trying to trade for Durant this offseason.

Will Kevin Durant play for the Timberwolves in 2025-26?

Wolves Expected To Revisit Trade Pursuit Of Kevin Durant https://t.co/tCqkKOEqD3 — RealGM (@RealGM) March 6, 2025



Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks but Minnesota showed they are not far away from being a true contender. In September 2024, the Timberwolves traded all-star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. That was 20+ points per game scorer that Minnesota lost. His offensive production has not been easy to replace. On their current roster, Edwards is the only player to average at least 20+ points per contest.

That’s where Phoenix’s Kevin Durant comes into the equation. The Timberwolves were interested in acquiring Durant at the 2024-25 trade deadline. ESPN’s Brian Windhosrt noted that Minnesota has contacted a third team to try and get themselves out of the second apron tax. Minnesota would need to center a trade package around a player like Julius Randle. A deal for Durant would also have to include other players and assets. Windhorst noted that the team would try and use several trade swaps since they have no tradeable first-round selections.

There are still two months left in the regular season and the playoffs still need to happen. Minnesota will asses their roster over this time and see if they have enough to acquire Kevin Durant. For 17 straight seasons, Durant has averaged 20+ points per game. Anthony Edwards and himself would be a lethal offensive attack. Durant averages (26.9) points and Edwards averages (27.5) per game in 2024-25. How many games would Minnestoa win if they were on the same team?