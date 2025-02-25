Minnesota claimed a second win in 10 days against conference leaders Oklahoma City Thunder, rallying back to tie the franchise record for the Timberwolves biggest comeback.

Minnesota Timberwolves Biggest Comeback Equalled in Breathtaking Win Against Oklahoma City Thunder

The third of a 10-day triple-header between the Timberwolves and the Thunder certainly did not disappoint, as the former rallied from an improbable position to claim a sensational overtime win.

Timberwolves fans were even seen heading for the exits as NBA sportsbooks‘ warm MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted yet another 35-plus point display, along with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Western Conference leaders appeared to be running away with the contest as they accelerated into a 25-point lead, outscoring Minnesota by 15 points in the second quarter.

On a night where the majority of the Timberwolves’ starting frontcourt were sidelined with injury, a youthful core shouldered the responsibility in a gritty, unrelenting comeback win.

In fact, the 25-point deficit overturned was the Timberwolves’ biggest comeback in franchise history, equalling a near-30-year record set in 1996 against the Charlotte Hornets.

It is all the more remarkable when you take a closer look at the timestamps; with seven minutes left on the clock, Oklahoma stretched the gap to an unassailable 80-55 lead.

Minnesota are only the second team since 1997-98 to win after trailing by at least 16 points with four minutes left to play.

However, a fanciful fourth quarter flurry saw the Timberwolves rally from 22 down. Jaden McDaniels, Reid, Shannon, and Rob Dillingham were integral to unearthing the required offensive inspiration – McDaniels finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Shannon Jr. posted 17 points of his own along with 10 rebounds.

Rookie Dillingham stepped up by adding 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.

After McDaniels completed a series of free-throws to tie the game at 121-a-piece and force overtime, it was Anthony Edwards that came up with the clutchest moment of the game.

Although he was originally sidelined due to a niggling leg injury, Edwards returned with two minutes left to deliver a crucial steal followed by a stunning block on Gilgeous-Alexander in the dying moments, sealing the win.



In a typically brash, emotion-fuelled post-game interview, Edwards once again ran the risk of the NBA‘s wrath.

Live on television, Edwards said: “Way to f—— hoop, y’all!”

The three-time All Star has already racked up a grand total of $285,000 in fines from the NBA for various sweary tirades.

Despite promising to “get no more techs,” Edwards may be starting down the barrel at yet another slap on the wrist from the league.