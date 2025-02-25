Minnesota’s Naz Reid is expected to opt out of his $15 million player option for 2025-26

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves had the second game of a back-to-back on Monday night. Minnesota lost 130-123 at home to the Thunder on Sunday.

On Monday evening, the Timberwolves made a historic comeback in the fourth quarter to force OT. The team hung on to win 131-128 in OT and are now 32-27. For his fifth straight game, Naz Reid had 20+ points for Minnesota. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Reid is expected to opt out of his $15 million player option for 2025-26.

Naz Reid is putting pressure on the Timberwolves to give him a larger contract

Naz Reid is expected to opt out of his contract this summer and enter free agency, per @JakeLFischer “Reid, who is the league’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year for a few more months, possesses a $15 million player option for 2025-26 that many of those same strategists expect… pic.twitter.com/gyZPs07JwA — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 24, 2025



At 32-27, the Timberwolves are seventh in the Eastern Conference. They got a huge win on Monday night vs. the #1 team in the West. Minnesota handed Oklahoma City just their 11th loss this season. Starting PF Julius Randle has been out due to a groin injury for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid has started the last 11 games for Minnestoa while Randle is injured.

In those 11 starts, Reid is thriving for the Timberwolves. He is averaging (20.3) points per game and is playing increased minutes for Minnesota. For the season, he is averaging a career-high (14.9) points per game in 58 games. Naz Reid has been a difference-maker for the Timberwolves over the last two seasons. Last year, he won the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

According to Jake Fischer, Reid is expected to opt out of his $15 million player option this offseason. The veteran big man knows he can negotiate and get a larger contract. Several players will be free agents for the Timberwolves this offseason. Reid will be one of them. With the production he’s given the team, re-signing Reid will be a top priority.