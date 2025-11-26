Mitchell and Cunningham Lead NBA 2K26 Ratings Update

NBA 2K26 has released its newest ratings update, and several rising stars gained ground after strong recent play. The changes reflect real production across the league, and the biggest jumps belong to Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Johnson.

Mitchell Reaches New High at 94 OVR

Donovan Mitchell continues to deliver elite scoring for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His latest stretch pushed him to a 94 OVR, up one point. Mitchell has averaged 32.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists over the last two weeks. The numbers match the best rhythm of his career, and the game now mirrors that surge.

Cleveland saw more movement in this update. Jarrett Allen climbed to 85 OVR, while Evan Mobley dropped one point to 88. De’Andre Hunter, Jaylon Tyson and others also improved.

Cunningham Climbs After Huge Triple-Double

Cade Cunningham also rose by one point, landing at a 93 OVR. His jump follows a massive triple-double: 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks. At just 24 years old, he continues to trend upward.

Detroit had several upgrades. Jalen Duren moved to 87 OVR after a three-point rise. Daniss Jenkins posted the biggest leap for the Pistons, climbing nine points to 79 OVR.

Jalen Johnson Continues Breakout Rise

Jalen Johnson’s stock has risen faster than almost anyone in the league. At launch, he barely cracked the top-100 players list. Since then, he has climbed four points and gained two more in this update. He now sits at an 87 OVR for Atlanta. Johnson has stepped into a major role with Trae Young out, and 2K rewarded that growth.

Young Hawks teammate Kon Knueppel also jumped to 82 OVR after a three-point boost.

Notable Movers Across the League

Devin Booker rose to 93 OVR, Tyrese Maxey reached 90 OVR, and Paolo Banchero dropped one point to 89. Lauri Markkanen moved to 88 OVR, while Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes both improved.

Rookies and role players saw major shifts as well. Grayson Allen climbed four points to 82 OVR, Derik Queen rose six points to 80, and Brandon Williams jumped four points to 77.

The update shows how quickly the league can change. Strong stretches keep pushing young players forward, and NBA 2K26 continues to mirror that movement.