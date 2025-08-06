Cleveland May Look to Reshape Frontcourt

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be exploring the idea of trading center Jarrett Allen within their own division. One proposed scenario has the Chicago Bulls landing Allen in exchange for Matas Buzelis and Ayo Dosunmu.

This trade concept, first floated by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, gains relevance as the Cavaliers consider building around Evan Mobley in a full-time center role. After another early playoff exit in 2024-25, Cleveland may opt to adjust its roster.

“Another postseason disappointment… could spur the Cavaliers to reorient the roster around Evan Mobley as the full-time center,” Hughes wrote.

Allen Brings Immediate Impact to Chicago

Allen, 27, is coming off a strong season with Cleveland. He averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 70.6% from the field—the highest percentage in the NBA. He also played all 82 games, proving his durability.

Two seasons ago, Allen recorded a career-high 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. That level of production shows the type of value he could bring to Chicago as a long-term starter.

Although Nikola Vučević remains on the Bulls roster, trade rumors have surrounded him this offseason. According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, Vučević is expected to begin the 2025-26 season with the team. However, adding Allen could signal an eventual move away from the veteran center.

Cavaliers Add Youth and Versatility

In return, Cleveland would receive Ayo Dosunmu, a versatile guard-forward who made the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2021-22. Dosunmu averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds across 46 games last season.

Matas Buzelis, a promising rookie, would also head to the Cavaliers. He averaged 8.6 points while shooting 45.4% overall and 36.1% from three in his first NBA season.

Both players fit well alongside Mobley and do not conflict with his position on the floor. This trade would give Cleveland more flexibility and youth in the frontcourt without sacrificing defensive potential.

A Logical Move for Both Sides

If the Cavaliers are ready to pivot to Mobley at center, trading Allen for two young, floor-spacing forwards makes sense. Meanwhile, the Bulls would secure a reliable, efficient big man for the future.