Quinn’s Proposal Centers on Value Over Draft Position

A recent mock trade from Sam Quinn sparked discussion around the Charlotte Hornets’ future assets. In his scenario, Charlotte sends Collin Sexton and the 2027 first-round pick originally owned by the Dallas Mavericks back to Dallas. In exchange, the Hornets receive Max Christie and Daniel Gafford. Quinn views the return as a strong blend of youth, affordability, and immediate rotation help.

He explained the logic by noting that “Max Christie and Daniel Gafford are both solid, affordable role players.” He also argued that each could fetch a late first-round pick on the trade market. With that in mind, he questioned the value of holding multiple underwhelming selections instead of securing players who already fit Charlotte’s needs.

Why Charlotte Might Consider the Deal

Quinn believes Charlotte may prefer the players over a mid-to-late first-rounder. “Would the Hornets rather have, say, the 17th pick in 2027, or two good, affordable, and relatively young role players who fit them quite well?” he asked. He sees Gafford’s rim threat as an ideal complement to LaMelo Ball and views Christie as a needed point-of-attack defender.

Christie’s on-ball defense and growing offensive comfort make him an interesting target for a team trying to build a stronger guard and wing rotation. Gafford brings vertical spacing and rim protection, though Charlotte already has depth at center.

Why Dallas Might Say Yes

From the Mavericks’ standpoint, the logic is different but clear. Dallas has leaned on Cooper Flagg at point guard early in his rookie season, and that experiment has been rocky. Quinn wrote that they “can’t keep trying Cooper Flagg at point guard,” making Collin Sexton a natural fit. Sexton’s ability to create advantages and handle primary ball-handling duties could stabilize Dallas’ offense and help Flagg develop.

Taking back their 2027 pick also gives the Mavericks flexibility. If they control their own draft position, they can ease the pressure to chase wins and focus on long-term growth.

Why the Hornets May Decline

The idea is intriguing, but Charlotte may hesitate. Gafford does not have a clear role with Ryan Kalkbrenner viewed as the future at center. Moussa Diabate has also been dependable off the bench. Christie would help, but not enough to justify giving up Sexton and a first-round pick.

To make the deal worthwhile, Charlotte would likely need extra compensation, possibly in the form of second-round picks. As constructed, the trade seems unlikely to materialize.