What team has the most double digit wins in an NBA season? Oklahoma City Thunder are well on their way to the playoffs as the number one seed in the West, collecting their 43rd win by a double digit margin against the Bucks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to ride out an almighty test against the Bucks on Sunday night, even in the face of a triple-double barrage from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It goes without saying the MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who remains in poll position for the award according to NBA sportsbooks – was the chief points-scorer on the night with 31; his eighth 30-plus display in his last nine.

The 16-point win in Milwaukee moved the Thunder to 56-12 on the season as they tightened its grip on the Western Conference, and US betting sites have Oklahoma as short as +200 to clinch a first NBA title since 1970.

In doing so, OKC also posted its 43rd double digit win of the season, moving it close to the NBA record for most in a season.

What Team Has the Most Double Digit Wins in an NBA Season?

43 double digit wins means the Thunder already has more wins than the NBA championship-winning Boston Celtics from 2023-24.

Oklahoma are still someway off the all-time record for double digit wins, set by the 1971-72 LA Lakers who racked up an astonishing 50 wins by double figure margins.

14 games remain in the regular season for the Thunder to extend one of the most dominant regular seasons in NBA history. Oklahoma needs to win just over half of their slate between now and the end of the season to break the Lakers’ record.

Included in the 14-game schedule, Oklahoma faces six games against teams with a sub-.500 record, although there is little point in over-stretching themselves ahead of the fast-approaching playoffs.

Of course, knowing how competitive the franchise has been throughout the season, it will be vying to break as many records as possible.

For now, the Thunder hold on to several all-time NBA records on its current trajectory; the number team SRS rating (12.41) of all time and the biggest point differential (12.39).