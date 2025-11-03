Myles Turner Feels Pacers ‘Gave Up’ On Championship Aspirations

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner feels Indiana Pacers ownership gave up on continuing to pursue a championship after the team’s dream run to the NBA Finals this past summer.

Turner felt underwhelmed by the Pacers’ offer in free agency. He ultimately decided to join the Bucks.

“Ownership made a decision and I kind of had no choice but to roll with it,” Turner told ESPN. “The toughest part is we were just so close to accomplishing the ultimate goal. It just feels like they gave up.”

Indiana devastatingly lost Tyrese Haliburton to a ruptured Achilles in Game 7 of the Finals, making the path to title contention in 2025-26 extremely difficult. The Pacers appear to have pivoted to managing the salary cap as best they can, replacing Turner with Jay Huff.

Turner is set to play his first game in Indiana Monday night after signing a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks. The Pacers’ best offer to Turner reportedly never exceeded three years at $22 million annually.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Turner said. “There’s going to be some cheers. There’s going to be some boos. It kind of just is what it is. For me personally, the biggest thing is obviously winning the basketball game, that’s paramount. But there’s going to be some mixed emotions.

“Still got some great people in the organization that I rock with. Obviously old teammates, it’s going to be a blend of emotions, for sure.”

Turner Has Created Plenty Of Buzz Before Return

We’ll see how Pacers fans feel about Turner’s latest comments but they have already been rubbed the wrong way before.

When Turner signed with the Bucks, he stated during his introductory press conference he was going to a place he felt valued.

“I’m in a city now that wants to celebrate me,” Turner said. “There’s a great quote that says, ‘Go where you’re celebrated.’ I feel like that’s here.”

Indiana did not take too kindly to those comments, to the point Turner tried to clear the air. On social media, he stated the quote had nothing to do with Pacers fans and everything to do with his free agency experience.

More recently, Turner called Haliburton a “fake tough guy” on new teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s podcast, “Thanalysis.” He once again attempted to clear the air by posting the full clip of his comments, which he felt were taken out of context.

The full comments lean more toward Turner simply explaining there were players on the Pacers who would always look to protect Haliburton, so he has a freedom in being tougher against opponents than he might be without the protection.

Milwaukee and Indiana have started the season in opposite directions. The Bucks are playing great around Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 4-2 start while the Pacers’ depth at point guard has taken further blows with injuries to Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell. Obi Toppin has since picked up a foot injury that puts him out for at least three months. The team is currently 1-5.

Expect an emotional, intense atmosphere in Indiana Monday night.