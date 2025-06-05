25 years had to go by since the last time the Pacers made it to the NBA Finals, as Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam led the charge in Game 6 to guarantee their ticket after beating the Knicks last Saturday night. The Eastern Conference Finals ended 4-2 in Indiana‘s favor.

While their big man dropped in 31 points, and his co-star hit 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, the home squad defeated New York 125-108. This is now only their second time in franchise history that they’ve qualified for the final stages, as they first trip happened in 2000.

Despite not being favourites, Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t seem bothered by having the odds stacked against Indiana. If there is anything that the point guard enjoys, is to prove everyone wrong. “As long as the guys in our locker room, the people in this building believe, then anything is possible.

“So, we’re really excited about the challenge. It’s a really good team in front of us, and no ‘expert’ or analyst is going to pick us [to win] and that’s okay. We like it better that way. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” the superstar told reporters on Tuesday, before facing Thursday’s Game 1 against Oklahoma City.

“This is no time to be popping champagne,” shared Rick Carlisle, who last won the title as coach in 2011 with the Mavericks. “When you get to this point of the season, it’s two teams and it’s one goal. So it becomes an all or nothing thing and we understand the magnitude of it.”