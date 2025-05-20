San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle leads the list of players named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team. He was the only unanimous choice, receiving 100 First Team votes.

Castle was earlier named the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and just under a steal in 81 games.

Joining the 20-year-old are Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells and center Zach Edey, and Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr.

With Edey and Wells both selected, the Grizzlies are the first team to have multiple players on the All-Rookie First Team in the same season since Memphis in 2019-20 (Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant).

Risacher was the first overall selection by the Atlanta Hawks. He narrowly missed out on a unanimous selection, receiving 99 of 100 votes for the First Team.

Miami Heat forward Kel’el Ware led the All-Rookie Second Team in voting. He is joined by Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, New Orleans center Yves Missi, Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan and Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington.

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier missed out on the Second Team by a single point, finishing with 52 to Carrington’s 53.

Which Awards Have Yet To Be Announced?

The only remaining announcements are the league’s MVP award and All-NBA Team selections.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to take home the coveted MVP award. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to provide some stiff competition, though.

Below is a summary of the awards handed out thus far:

Rookie of the Year: Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Sixth Man of the Year: Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Most Improved Player: Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Defensive Player of the Year: Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Hustle Player of the Year: Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Clutch Player of the Year: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Teammate of the Year: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Sportsmanship Award: Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Social Justice Champion: Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics

Coach of the Year: Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Executive of the Year: Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder